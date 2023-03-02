Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.61, but opened at $16.60. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 602,520 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after buying an additional 168,282 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,416,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,214,000 after purchasing an additional 126,389 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

