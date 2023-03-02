Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $13.50 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MQ. Barclays decreased their target price on Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marqeta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Marqeta from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marqeta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.03.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $12.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Marqeta by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Marqeta by 83.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $800,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

