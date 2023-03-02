Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) SVP Jeff Robertson III Sells 9,700 Shares of Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $498,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,962.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Maxar Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of MAXR stock opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.
Institutional Trading of Maxar Technologies
Maxar Technologies Company Profile
Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.
Featured Stories
