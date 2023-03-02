Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 546,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,168,000 after buying an additional 106,629 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% during the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 18,877,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 5,629,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,110,000 after buying an additional 1,710,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,265 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,210,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 268,146 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $222.92 million, a PE ratio of 0.53, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.72. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

