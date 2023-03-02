Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $440,000 Stock Position in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.44% of KORU Medical Systems worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 585,714 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 46.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 761,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 240,888 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 294,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 21,157 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

KRMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of KORU Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of KORU Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

