Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,904.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVH. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.30 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

