Ergoteles LLC Sells 4,173 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.43% of American Outdoor Brands worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 15.3% during the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

AOUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

AOUT opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $124.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $16.39.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 36.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

