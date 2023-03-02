Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 202.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 1.3% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 9.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 58.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vontier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

