6,900 Shares in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.06% of Heska as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Heska by 245.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Heska by 83.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heska by 11.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Heska stock opened at $85.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.35 million, a P/E ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.54. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $57.83 and a 1-year high of $154.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average is $76.13.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,161.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares in the company, valued at $9,307,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.62 per share, for a total transaction of $645,875.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,760.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.64 per share, with a total value of $205,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,054 shares in the company, valued at $9,307,060.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

