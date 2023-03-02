Critical Survey: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bumble and Kanzhun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $903.50 million 3.50 -$79.75 million ($0.61) -39.96 Kanzhun $668.35 million 11.96 -$168.07 million $0.19 112.27

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Kanzhun. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

48.4% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Bumble shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bumble and Kanzhun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 6 11 0 2.65 Kanzhun 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bumble currently has a consensus target price of $29.21, suggesting a potential upside of 19.84%. Kanzhun has a consensus target price of $21.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2.36%. Given Bumble’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Volatility and Risk

Bumble has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kanzhun has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble -8.89% 1.77% 1.18% Kanzhun 11.79% 4.73% 3.74%

Summary

Kanzhun beats Bumble on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

