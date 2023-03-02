Morgan Stanley Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $70.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.58. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $184.65.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Analysts expect that Okta will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Okta by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Okta by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

