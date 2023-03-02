Contrasting Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sentage and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sentage alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $2.26 million 2.60 -$1.09 million N/A N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.86 $65.56 million $2.64 6.59

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

2.0% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.4% of Sentage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sentage has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors 80.87% 20.19% 4.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sentage and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.36%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than Sentage.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Sentage on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sentage

(Get Rating)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

(Get Rating)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment consists of the operations

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.