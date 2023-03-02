U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) PT Lowered to $3.50

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.32% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
U.S. Energy Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of USEG opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.
About U.S. Energy
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
