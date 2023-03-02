PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) versus ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Critical Contrast

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

PAVmed has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A -112.81% -70.55% ReShape Lifesciences -577.18% -72.89% -58.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

14.0% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of PAVmed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PAVmed and ReShape Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 1 1 0 2.50 ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

PAVmed currently has a consensus price target of $3.56, suggesting a potential upside of 690.96%. ReShape Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $2.88, suggesting a potential downside of 31.38%. Given PAVmed’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than ReShape Lifesciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PAVmed and ReShape Lifesciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed $500,000.00 88.03 -$50.35 million ($0.98) -0.46 ReShape Lifesciences $11.27 million 0.19 -$61.93 million ($197.50) -0.02

PAVmed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReShape Lifesciences. PAVmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReShape Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PAVmed beats ReShape Lifesciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAVmed

PAVmed, Inc. is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. is a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. Its portfolio includes the Lap-Band Adjustable Gastric Banding System, ReShape Marketplace, Obalon Balloon System, ReShape Vest, and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation device. The company was founded in December 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

