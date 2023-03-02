Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives GBX 701.33 Average PT from Analysts

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 718 ($8.66).

Several research analysts have commented on DRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.18) to GBX 950 ($11.46) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.45) to GBX 625 ($7.54) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 598 ($7.22) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.27) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 850 ($10.26) to GBX 900 ($10.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 629.40 ($7.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 659.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 631.88. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 467.20 ($5.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.21). The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,157.50, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Drax Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Drax Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 12.60 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,500.00%.

In other news, insider Andy Skelton acquired 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 637 ($7.69) per share, for a total transaction of £39,774.28 ($47,995.99). 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Drax Group

(Get Rating)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.