Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $221.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.46 and a beta of 0.84. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $221.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 643 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $119,855.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,439,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 643 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $119,855.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,439,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Luke Larson sold 4,523 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $843,087.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 276,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,563,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,473 shares of company stock valued at $65,870,969. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38,398 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Further Reading

