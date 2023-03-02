CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

CTI BioPharma Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $690.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at CTI BioPharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $162,396.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,021 shares of company stock worth $1,783,243. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,449,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 418,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

