CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

CTI BioPharma Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $690.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at CTI BioPharma

In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $162,396.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,021 shares of company stock worth $1,783,243. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,449,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 418,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.