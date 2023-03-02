Contrasting Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and Adeia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 5.69% 17.02% 8.79% Adeia -36.72% 21.33% 10.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ichor and Adeia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 1 4 0 2.80 Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ichor presently has a consensus target price of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.62%. Adeia has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.28%. Given Adeia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adeia is more favorable than Ichor.

83.4% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Adeia shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Ichor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Adeia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ichor has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adeia has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ichor and Adeia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $1.28 billion 0.74 $72.80 million $2.51 13.10 Adeia $438.93 million 2.36 -$295.88 million ($2.88) -3.42

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Adeia. Adeia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ichor beats Adeia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

