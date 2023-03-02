Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.57.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GL. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $298,905.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,704.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,573 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,125. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:GL opened at $121.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.00. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.
Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.
