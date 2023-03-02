Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GL. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity

In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $298,905.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,704.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,573 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,125. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globe Life Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,227 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 41,273.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,190,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,989,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $121.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.00. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Stories

