Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameren Stock Down 2.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.99.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.00%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

