Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on VET. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

TSE VET opened at C$18.67 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$17.49 and a one year high of C$39.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

About Vermilion Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.27%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

