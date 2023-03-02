North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOAGet Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

NOA opened at C$23.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43. The company has a market cap of C$610.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$12.65 and a 12-month high of C$23.17.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.