North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

NOA opened at C$23.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43. The company has a market cap of C$610.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$12.65 and a 12-month high of C$23.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

