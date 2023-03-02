North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.81.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
North American Construction Group Stock Performance
NOA opened at C$23.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43. The company has a market cap of C$610.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$12.65 and a 12-month high of C$23.17.
North American Construction Group Increases Dividend
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
Recommended Stories
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.