StockNews.com Upgrades Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) to “Buy”

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised Yiren Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
Yiren Digital Stock Performance
Shares of YRD stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.
Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
