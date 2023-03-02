StockNews.com Upgrades Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) to “Buy”

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Yiren Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of YRD stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

