Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.L)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.L – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RR.L. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.84) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.33) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.84) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 97.83 ($1.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 239.70 ($2.89). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.06.

In other news, insider Angela Strank purchased 9,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £12,407.22 ($14,971.91). In related news, insider Warren East bought 26,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £24,145.03 ($29,136.03). Also, insider Angela Strank purchased 9,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £12,407.22 ($14,971.91). 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

