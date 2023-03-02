Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.L)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.L – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on RR.L. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.84) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.33) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.84) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 97.83 ($1.18).
The firm has a market capitalization of £12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 239.70 ($2.89). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.06.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
