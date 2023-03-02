Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Earns Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OCDO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ocado Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($9.65) to GBX 560 ($6.76) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.03) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 830.20 ($10.02).

LON OCDO opened at GBX 520 ($6.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,126.81 and a beta of 0.98. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,326 ($16.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 673.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 651.56.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

