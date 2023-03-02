BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSDGet Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

BRSD stock opened at GBX 5.80 ($0.07) on Tuesday. BrandShield Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 13 ($0.16). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.88 million, a P/E ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 0.51.

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover websites, marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

