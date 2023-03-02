Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

ITRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($56.72) to GBX 4,500 ($54.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.92) to GBX 4,400 ($53.10) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.44) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,774.57 ($57.62).

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,139 ($49.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,286.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,485 ($42.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,370 ($64.80). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,298.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,051.92.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

