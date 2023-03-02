Critical Review: Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) versus Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paramount Group and Safestore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $740.38 million 1.52 -$36.40 million ($0.16) -32.50 Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Safestore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Group.

This table compares Paramount Group and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -4.91% -0.82% -0.43% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Paramount Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Paramount Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Paramount Group and Safestore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 2 4 1 0 1.86 Safestore 0 0 2 0 3.00

Paramount Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.42, suggesting a potential upside of 23.40%. Given Paramount Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Safestore.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise. It operates based on geographical areas namely the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

