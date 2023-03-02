Critical Survey: Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) versus Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) and Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Berkeley Lights and Standard BioTools, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Lights 1 2 0 0 1.67 Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 301.23%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Lights $78.60 million 1.49 -$98.04 million ($1.43) -1.13 Standard BioTools $97.95 million 1.47 -$190.10 million ($2.44) -0.74

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Standard BioTools’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Berkeley Lights has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Standard BioTools. Berkeley Lights is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard BioTools, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Standard BioTools’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Lights -124.74% -57.56% -39.40% Standard BioTools -194.08% -2,049.96% -25.55%

Volatility and Risk

Berkeley Lights has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.6% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Berkeley Lights beats Standard BioTools on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkeley Lights

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. Berkeley Lights, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Standard BioTools

(Get Rating)

Standard BioTools Inc. engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents. The company was founded by Stephen D. Quake and Gajus Vincent Worthington on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.