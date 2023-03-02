Critical Review: CONMED (CNMD) and The Competition

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CONMED to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CONMED and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED Competitors 108 636 1765 79 2.70

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 66.36%. Given CONMED’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CONMED has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -7.71% 11.39% 3.94% CONMED Competitors -660.72% -42.00% -23.86%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares CONMED and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CONMED has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED’s competitors have a beta of 12.66, indicating that their average stock price is 1,166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of CONMED shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CONMED and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.05 billion -$80.58 million -33.86 CONMED Competitors $1.03 billion $120.63 million 5.66

CONMED has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

CONMED pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. CONMED pays out -28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out -326.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CONMED lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

CONMED competitors beat CONMED on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

