Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) versus Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Financial Contrast

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A Sunstone Hotel Investors 9.57% 4.73% 2.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atour Lifestyle and Sunstone Hotel Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sunstone Hotel Investors 3 2 1 0 1.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Atour Lifestyle currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.15%. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.00%. Given Sunstone Hotel Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunstone Hotel Investors is more favorable than Atour Lifestyle.

99.5% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $320.63 million 11.07 $21.66 million N/A N/A Sunstone Hotel Investors $912.05 million 2.44 $87.29 million $0.35 30.51

Sunstone Hotel Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Atour Lifestyle.

Summary

Sunstone Hotel Investors beats Atour Lifestyle on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

