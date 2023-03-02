Reviewing TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) & BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL)

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TROOPS and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get TROOPS alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $3.68 million 80.62 -$8.41 million N/A N/A BrewBilt Brewing $310,000.00 0.11 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

This table compares TROOPS and BrewBilt Brewing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TROOPS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of TROOPS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TROOPS has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.49, meaning that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TROOPS and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A BrewBilt Brewing -3,622.72% N/A -766.39%

Summary

TROOPS beats BrewBilt Brewing on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TROOPS

(Get Rating)

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About BrewBilt Brewing

(Get Rating)

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for TROOPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TROOPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.