Financial Analysis: Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) versus WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) and WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of WidePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Kubient shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of WidePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kubient and WidePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 0 0 N/A WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Kubient currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 679.12%. Given Kubient’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than WidePoint.

This table compares Kubient and WidePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -522.76% -62.58% -52.70% WidePoint -16.03% 2.98% 1.53%

Risk & Volatility

Kubient has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WidePoint has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kubient and WidePoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.74 million 4.05 -$10.29 million ($1.10) -0.70 WidePoint $87.34 million 0.19 $340,000.00 ($1.74) -1.11

WidePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Kubient. WidePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kubient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kubient beats WidePoint on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point. The Managed Services segment delivers managed services under a full-service, quasi full-service or self-service solution. The company was founded on May 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

