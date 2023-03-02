Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $328.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries stock opened at $324.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.55. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $210.18 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.92%.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.