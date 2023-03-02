MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $42.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Trading Up 0.5 %

HZO stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $737.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity at MarineMax

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MarineMax by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MarineMax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.