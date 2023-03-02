Brokerages Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price at $2,619.16

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,675.16.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Booking Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,552.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,554.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,315.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,040.86.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booking will post 123.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

