Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

Essent Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Essent Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,889,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,222,000 after acquiring an additional 70,005 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $17,606,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Essent Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Essent Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 231,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $45.01.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 83.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.93%.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.