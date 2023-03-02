Analysts Set LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) PT at $85.20

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €118.00 ($125.53) to €91.00 ($96.81) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($97.87) to €87.00 ($92.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded LEG Immobilien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Oddo Bhf lowered LEG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €90.00 ($95.74) to €72.00 ($76.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 2.5 %

LEGIF opened at $71.41 on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $127.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.