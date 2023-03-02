Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives $230.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $249.64 on Friday. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $263.30. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.15.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Articles

