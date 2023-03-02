ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALE. Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,250,000 after acquiring an additional 543,068 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 696,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,923,000 after acquiring an additional 311,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth about $14,378,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Stock Up 0.0 %

ALE stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $60.32. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

