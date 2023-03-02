Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.

CLLNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €53.00 ($56.38) to €58.00 ($61.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of CLLNY stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

