Brokerages Set LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Target Price at $8.21

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFST. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.61. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

