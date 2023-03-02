HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMST. StockNews.com upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ HMST opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $475.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $52.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 12.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 52.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.