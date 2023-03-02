Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $42.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.25.

CSIQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 20,311 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 120,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,027,572 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $62,652,000 after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,247 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 55,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

