Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $42.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.25.
CSIQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Canadian Solar Price Performance
Canadian Solar stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Canadian Solar Company Profile
Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.
