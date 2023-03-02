Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $17.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,125,000 after buying an additional 1,583,751 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,491,000 after buying an additional 8,407,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after buying an additional 443,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,946,000 after buying an additional 623,235 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,154,000 after buying an additional 1,225,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 180.40%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

