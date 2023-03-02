Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,060 ($36.93) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($33.79) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,877.14 ($34.72).

Bunzl Trading Up 0.3 %

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,974 ($35.89) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,950.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,917.02. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,542 ($30.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,249 ($39.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,219.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

