Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $200.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.72.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $184.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of -127.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 188.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $250.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Stories

