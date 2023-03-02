Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) PT Raised to GBX 2,300 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,180 ($26.31) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,900 ($22.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($20.27) to GBX 1,760 ($21.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.13) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,976.67 ($23.85).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,015 ($24.32) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,223 ($14.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,037 ($24.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,264.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,824.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,584.12.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.