Brokers Set Expectations for Boralex Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Boralex in a report released on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.00.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$33.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

