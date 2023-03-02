TD Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

TD Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAV. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut Advantage Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.85.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Price Performance

TSE:AAV opened at C$8.19 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.54 and a 52 week high of C$12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.08.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.